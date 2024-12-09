LG reviews progress on single-window camps for PM-UDAY

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Monday reviewed the progress on single-window camps for Pradhan Mantri-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM- UDAY) being organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and expressed satisfaction at the enthusiastic public response to the initiative.

Saxena has asked the DDA to undertake the exercise of providing ownership rights to residents of the city living in unauthorised colonies under the ambitious PM-UDAY scheme in a mission mode.

Organised at over 10 locations situated inside the unauthorised colonies in various parts of the city over the weekends, the camps witnessed 13,353 applicants visiting to get their properties regularised, the LG office said.

Most of these applicants got their applications cleared of deficiencies and got them approved on the spot. Most of the camps organised this weekend worked overtime till the last person visiting these camps got their work completed.

In some of these camps, DDA officials worked till as late as 10:30 pm even amidst rains on Sunday, as there was a long queue of applicants in these camps, it said.

On the directions of the LG, the second camp organised over Saturday and Sunday, also had Sub-Registrars (SRs) present in the camps for the purpose of achieving finality in the process of ownership rights via registration of properties.

During the LG’s visit to a camp in Najafgarh last week, a number of people, while appreciating the initiative, requested him to also facilitate on the spot registration of properties, following which, he directed for ensuring the presence of SRs in these camps.

It may be noted that similar special camps were organised on the directions of the LG Saxena for clearing mutation of properties on grounds of inheritance and providing of long-pending electricity connections to 14,000 applicants suffering for years due to the land-pooling policy.

The PM-UDAY scheme is aimed at granting ownership rights to the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The primary objective of this scheme is to provide legal recognition to residents’ properties, by conferring ownership rights.