Delhi LG slams AAP on basic services, says AAP failed Delhi in 11 years

Delhi LG V K Saxena Monday slammed the AAP and said the party has failed on basic services in 11 Years. He alleged that the party lacked accountability and their excuses won’t hide failures.

He accused AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal of lying about the Shakur Basti Juggi community, and claimed that the DDA didn’t change land use or issue eviction notices and said that Kejriwal was misleading people.

“Today, Arvind Kejriwal went to the Juggis of Shakur Basti. There, he stated about the Jhuggis of Shakur Basti, which is a complete lie. Referring to the meeting of the DDA on 27th December, he said that LG has changed the land use of this land. The DDA has neither changed the land use of this village nor has the DDA given any eviction or demolition notice,” he pointed out.

Mr Saxena claimed that Kejriwal was deliberately lying and misleading people.

”In the meeting on 27th December, the land of the railway which was discussed to change the land use from transportation to residential was the second vacant land of the railway, on which no one has given an eviction notice,” he said.

LG Saxena said Kejriwal should take responsibility for poverty, and poor civic amenities in the area.

“I advise them to stop lying about this matter immediately. Otherwise, the DDA will take action against them. It is good that Kejriwal has reached a Jhuggi Basti today. I hope that he would have gone inside the Basti as well. If he had walked 2-3 km there, he would have seen how the people there are living in poverty. Who is responsible for this poverty? Cleaning, water supply, health services, everything is under Kejriwal,” he said.

Kejriwal alleged on Sunday that the BJP would demolish Delhi’s slums in the next five years, rendering slum dwellers homeless. He said,”The BJP government came to power in 2014. In these 11 years, they built 4,700 houses in Delhi. There are 4 lakh jhuggis in Delhi. If 4,700 houses have been built in the last 10 years, then it will take 1,000 years to provide houses to every slum dweller in Delhi. They do not want to build houses; these people are lying,” he said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.