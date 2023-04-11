LG asks for speedy trial in a case of minor girl’s rape in Leh

Ladakh Lt. Governor Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) on Tuesday asked the Union Territory (UT) administration to fast-track trial of the incident of rape of a minor girl in Leh district earlier this month.

The 12-years-old girl was allegedly raped by an elderly man before throwing her in a pit so that she could die with bruises on her body. She was, however, rescued and is getting treatment in a Leh hospital.

In a meeting with departmental administrative secretaties this morning, the Lt. Governor inquired about the condition of the minor rape victim along with the necessary steps being taken by the administration to fast-track the case for a speedy trial to ensure justice for her and her family members.

He also instructed the Social Welfare Department to provide all necessary assistance from the administration to the victim and her family members. Commissioner Secretary, Social and Tribal Welfare, Padma Angmo informed about the necessary counselling and support being extended to the child and the family.

The LG reviewed security arrangements for the delegates who will visit Leh for the Y-20 Pre-Summit to be held from 26 to 28 April under the aegis of the G20 India Summit.

He also inquired about the necessary measures being taken by Ladakh Police to sensitise the parents of the juveniles who indulge in weak beating the affray and assaults to deter their wards from involving themselves in such acts. He emphasised the need to send a strong message to such juveniles and their families found indulging in violent conduct.

He emphasised the need to improve the public transport system in Ladakh and discussed the feasibility of purchasing buses and then outsourcing its operation under legal MoU to willing parties.

The LG also took note of several other issues including inconvenience faced by tourists due to the blockage of the road in Nubra during widening work of the road; the damage caused by the attack of the snow leopard in Shey village.