Himachal CM advises LoP to work in unison for welfare of state

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh advised the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur to look into the issues of the welfare of the state from a broader perspective rising above party lines rather than keeping such a narrow ideology.

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh said this in a reaction to LoP’s statement over the state’s share in Union Territory (UT) Chandigarh while interacting with media in Nadaun in Hamirpur district on Friday.

He urged the BJP leaders to expedite the matter of Himachal Pradesh’s share in Chandigarh with the Union government.

While replying to another query on the release of waters to neighbouring states, Sukhu said Haryana was also demanding more water from Kishau and Renuka Ji dam from Himachal and the deliberations were being held on the issue to solve it amicably.

On the occasion, the chief minister listened to the grievances of the people at Nadaun.

Later, he was accorded a warm reception by the people en route to Chintpurni at Rakkar in Jaswan Pragpur assembly constituency of Kangra district.