West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met the families of the victims of those who were killed at Sitalkuchi during the fourth phase of polling by the central forces on April 10.

“I have met the family members of the five killed in Sitalkuchi. They have died at such a tender age. I think the incident should be investigated. Those who are guilty should be punished. Let the elections be over. The State Government will investigate the incident. The family of the deceased will get justice. Don`t fall into the trap of any kind of instigation. We will not spare anybody, however, influential the person might be, they will be tried,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

It is to be noted that four people who were killed by the security forces were of Jor Patki village, and the other was illed by some unknown miscreants while coming out after casting vote.

“Four of the minority brothers died and one of my Rajbanshi brothers died. All the deaths are the same to time. Death of anybody is unfortunate and the government is always beside them. I cannot give back their life but shall do everything possible to help the families come out of this painful situation,” WB CM said.

BJP President J.P. Nadda, however, criticized Mamata Banerjee for doing politics on religious lines in Sitalkuchi. Speaking at a rally in Kolkata on Wednesday, the BJP President said, “Mamata Banerjee didn`t say a single word about the Rajbanshi, the first time voter, who was killed by the TMC goons when he was coming out after casting his vote. Is this because he is Rajbanshi? Is this because he is Dalit? This is very unfortunate”.

Earlier, Election Commission had banned Mamata Banerjee from “campaigning in any manner” from 8 pm of April 12 till 8 pm of April 13 for making “highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with serious potential of breakdown of law and order.”

The Commission issued a show cause notice for her “attempt to berate and vilify the central forces by making false, provocative and intemperate statements”.

“I know under whose instruction they beat up and how they beat up, It is your duty to save the family of the people. If any of your mothers and sisters suffer a single stroke with a stick attack them… I am telling you. It is the right of the women. And if anyone of our mothers and sisters is denied entry in the voting compartment all of you come out and revolt,” she said.

Banerjee in her reply again defended herself and said “In my speech I had only called upon the voters to protest (democratically by gherao) if and when somebody (including CAPF) created any obstruction in their right to vote. Gherao is a democratic way of registering protest”.

The Commission said Banerjee, who happens to be the Chief Minister of the poll-bound state has violated the Model Code of Conduct as well as section 123(3) and (3A) of the Representation of the People`s Act 1951 and sections `186, 189 and 505 of Indian Penal Code and made highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with serious potential of breakdown of law and and hereby adversely affecting the poll process.

In another show cause notice Banerjee was pulled up for her remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

On April 7 the EC had served a notice to the CM directing her to submit a written clarification explaining her open demand for votes on communal grounds for her party Trinamool Congress in the ongoing Assembly elections in the state.

“I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands, don`t divide the minority votes after listening to the devil person who had taken money from the BJP. He passes many communal statements and initiates clashes between the Hindus and the Muslims. He is one of the apostles of the BJP, comrade. The comrades of CPM and BJP are roaming around with the money given by the BJP to divide the minority votes,” she had said.

The fifth of the eight-phase Assembly election in Bengal is scheduled to be held on April 17. The results will be declared on May 2.

(With IANS inputs)