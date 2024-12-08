Legal refugees a separate matter: Sachdeva challenges Kejriwal for debate

Responding to AAP’s allegation that the BJP settled Rohingyas in Delhi, party’s state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday that his party reiterates that “legal refugees” are entirely a different matter. But “illegal infiltrators” should be kept in detention camps, and not in flats.

He said Arvind Kejriwal’s party raised the issue back in 2022 too, and the party stuck to the same position. He emphasised that a country grants asylum to “legal refugees” and takes steps for their protection and rehabilitation.

The Delhi BJP chief stated that ever since his party launched a campaign to disenfranchise illegally residing Rohingyas and Bangladeshis and deport them, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders have been resorting to baseless rhetoric to divert attention from the core issues affecting Delhi.

He pointed out that Kejriwal and his associates, who claim to be educated, are misleading people by citing an old tweet (X-post) from 2022 by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The tweet had mentioned the settlement of “legal refugees,” not “illegal infiltrators.”

“I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to an open debate on the damages caused by Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators. Let us have this public discussion at Central Park in Connaught Place,” he challenged.

The BJP leader said the real issue in Delhi is not the settlement of legal refugees, but the presence of millions of illegally residing Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, not only in the national capital but also in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Sachdeva said illegal infiltrators are not only disturbing the social harmony in Delhi and other states but are also contributing to the crime rates in cities.

Earlier, BJP leaders in Delhi had accused the AAP government of sheltering illegal immigrants including Rohingyas, and allegedly making them voters based on fake documents.