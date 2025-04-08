Former cricketer Kedar Jadhav joins BJP

Former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Minister and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai.

This political development comes ahead of the upcoming civic body elections.

Former minister and state executive president Ravindra Chavan was also present on the occasion.

After joining the saffron party, thirty-nine-year-old Jadhav said whatever responsibility he will get, he is fully confident that he will try to do it with full honesty.

“Since 2014, when the BJP government came to power at the Centre, the kind of love and support they have received and the kind of achievements Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state CM Devendra Fadnavis have done, I think this is very inspirational and my aim is to follow their footsteps and make whatever small contribution I can for BJP,” he said.

Bawankule, who is also the state Revenue Minister, said it was a great moment to welcome former cricketer Kedar Jadhav into the BJP.

The former Indian cricketer Jadhav further said, “I salute Chhatrapati Shivaji. Under PM Narendra Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP is doing the politics of development.”

Jadhav’s entry comes at a time when the BJP has stepped up efforts to enrol 1.5 crore members in the state, and it expects the entry of leaders from various parties and sectors.

He had announced his retirement from all formats of cricket in 2024.

Jadhav played his last match against New Zealand in February 2020.

He made his debut in international cricket in 2014. Jadhav played his first ODI against Sri Lanka in Ranchi. He scored 1,389 runs in 73 ODIs at an average of 42.09.

He has scored two centuries and six half-centuries in ODIs. Jadhav has a total of 27 wickets to his name. In international T20 cricket, he has scored a total of 58 runs at an average of 123.23.

Earlier, Chavan said the BJP is the only organisation that protects the interests of the country and the people.

“The Sanghtan Parv campaign undertaken by the BJP Maharashtra Pradesh received a huge response. Many people in the state are still joining the BJP family,” he added.