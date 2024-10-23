Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan in collusion with each other; involved in TRP game: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Former BJP MP from Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has alleged that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and cine star Salman Khan are in collusion with each other and the jugalbandi of both is involved in the TRP game.

“The heated discussion is not only adding heat to the atmosphere but is also benefiting both,” he claimed.

He also called Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and his team a ”fraud gang”.

He also aired his opinion on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and said that no one can abolish it.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference in his residence here on Wednesday, he claimed that from the ongoing dispute between Salman Khan and Bishnoi, it is clear that the work of these two people is getting done.

“Salman Khan’s (Television Rating Point) TRP is also increasing and Lawrence Bishnoi’s TRP is also increasing. These two people are working together to increase TRP,” he said.

Regarding theft of goods from the residence of former CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said ,”You see, I do not take former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seriously”.

“He may have been the Chief Minister, he may become the Chief Minister again. But I consider it a fraud. It is unfortunate that some people came (in politics) in an idealistic manner but … Earlier, he used to say that he will not take a car, he will not take a bungalow, he will not take security. Later, he took the car, the bungalow and also took security,” Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleged.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement on abolishing Article 370, he said that no one in this world can abolish Article 370. The decision has been taken in public interest only after careful consideration, he stated. “They come from the same family which has become a problem today,” he further commented.

At the same time, regarding the Haryana elections, Brij Bhushan said the Haryana elections have broken their (Congress’) morale.

————————-