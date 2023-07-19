Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held for making extortion calls

Punjab Police State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Wednesday arrested a member of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, who was making threat calls with a demand for extortion money from affluent people in and around Mohali and Chandigarh.

The arrested accused identified as Kashmir Singh alias Bobby Shooter (24), a resident of village Ghangroli in Patiala, was working as a taxi driver. Police teams have also recovered one country-made pistol along with two live cartridges.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) SSOC, SAS Nagar (Mohali) Ashwani Kapur said following several reports of extortion attempts and threat phone calls made by an individual claiming affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police teams launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter. With the assistance of advanced intelligence gathering, the police were able to apprehend Bobby from District Khanna, he added.

Divulging details about the modus operandi employed by the accused, AIG Kapur said Kashmir alias Bobby used to indulge in extortion through threat calls to rich people including owners of night clubs and bars in Chandigarh, Mohali and other adjoining areas.