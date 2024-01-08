Security breach at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, intruders nabbed

In a startling turn of events, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is now grappling with a fresh security threat as two individuals illicitly breached the confines of his sanctuary – the famed Panvel farmhouse. This incident comes hot on the heels of recent death threats that had already cast a shadow over the actor’s peace of mind.

Known as Arpita Farms, the Panvel farmhouse has long served as a refuge for Salman Khan and his family, providing a respite from the relentless clamor of public life. Often frequented by his father Salim Khan and brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, the estate has become a cherished retreat for the Khan clan.

Reports suggest a severe breach in security as two unidentified men were apprehended during their attempt to infiltrate the property. This untoward incident unfolded against the backdrop of heightened security measures already in place due to persistent threats emanating from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Shashikant Omprakash Bhargav, entrusted with the management of the farmhouse, wasted no time in lodging an official complaint with the local authorities. The breach occurred on January 4, when the two men sought unauthorized entry by scaling a tree adjacent to the boundary fence. Upon interception, the accused provided false identities – Maheshkumar Ramniwas and Vinod Kumar Radheshyam from Balia district in Uttar Pradesh. Subsequent investigations, however, revealed their true identities as Ajesh Kumar Gila (23) and Gurusevaksingh Sikh (23), hailing from Fazilka district in Punjab.

Inspector Anil Patil confirmed the registration of a case at Panvel Rural Police Station against the two intruders, with ongoing investigations aiming to unravel the motives behind their audacious attempt.

Salman Khan, already under the protective shield of Y+ security cover due to looming threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, seems to be facing a persistent challenge to his safety. The previous year witnessed the actor receiving a menacing threat mail from the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, notorious for orchestrating the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

In light of these threats, the police have advised Salman against venturing out without his contingent of vigilant bodyguards and security personnel, emphasizing the delicate balance between stardom and security in the actor’s life.