Law and order in UP is in shambles: Mayawati on Bahraich violence

BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated and gone out of control in the wake of Bahraich violence.

A 22-year-old man was shot dead and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing as communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on Sunday.

Internet services have been suspended in the district as a precautionary measure.

Advertisement

In a series of posts in Hindi on ‘X’, she said, “It is a matter of concern that the law and order situation in UP’s Bahraich district has deteriorated and is out of control. For such a situation, the government and administration’s intention and policy should not be biased, but should be completely legal so that the matter does not become serious and peace and order is maintained.”

She also said that the administration’s intention and policy should not be biased.

Maywati stated that maintaining law and order is the first responsibility of the government, irrespective of any festival or religion.

“Special arrangements are necessary on such occasions. If such responsibilities had been fulfilled, the Bahraich incident would never have happened. The government should ensure peace and security of people’s lives, property and religion under all circumstances,” she said in another post.

Meanwhile, security continues to remain tight in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district.