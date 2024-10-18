Family of Bahraich violence victim not happy with police action

Family of the victim of the Bahraich violence on Friday expressed disappointment over the probe in the case and demanded strict punishment for the accused.

Kailashnath Mishra, father of youth Ram Gopal Mishra, who was killed in the Bahraich violence, told reporters here on, “I am not satisfied with the police action. If justice is not given, I will commit suicide along with my entire family”.

All five accused of Bahraich violence were arrested on Thursday. After presenting them before the CJM on Friday, all have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Kailashnath Mishra has raised questions on the police action.

He said,” we have not got complete justice. What had happened to my son should also happen to the accused. They should get the harshest punishment”.

At the same time, Roli Mishra, wife of the deceased youth, has also demanded strict punishment to the culprits.

On the other hand the main accused in the Maharajganj violence of Mahsi tehsil, Mohammad Taleem alias Shabbu and Sarfaraz alias Rinku, were referred to the medical college after they were injured in a police encounter near Handa Basehari Canal in Nanpara.

Three other accused Abdul Hameed, Faheem and Mohammad Afzal were also arrested. After the appearance of the accused at the CJM residence on Friday, the five accused were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody under tight security cover.

Earlier, accused Mohammad Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib were arrested by the police on Thursday after the encounter. The investigation revealed that the intentions of the murderers were dangerous.

“They had kept the loaded pistol and hid the gun used in the murder. Another illegal weapon was also kept with him, so that if needed, they could spread terror again. They also proved this by firing at the police team, ” a police source here said.

According to the police, what happened in Maharajganj on Sunday was planned. Stones and bricks were kept on the roof of the main accused Abdul Hameed.Besides glass bottles were also found there.

Meanwhile , elaborate security was in place on Friday in view of the Jume ki Namaz in Bahraistch and its adjoining place.

Officials said no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere.