HC extends stay on demolition in Bahraich till Nov 4

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday extended the stay on demolition of encroachment in Maharajganj town of Bahraich till November 4.

After hearing the case of 23 houses where notices were pasted to use bulldozers to remove encroachment, the court has fixed the date of next hearing on November 4.

The double bench of Justice A R Masoodi and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi heard the arguments of the government and the accused.

On the last hearing, the High Court had asked the state government to file a reply which was not done.

On Tuesday, a hearing was held in the Supreme Court on the petition filed against the bulldozer action following which a stern warning was issued to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Violence broke out in Bahraich on October 13 during the immersion of Durga idol. A man named Ram Gopal Mishra died in the melee.