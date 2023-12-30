Lalan Singh wanted to make Tejashwi Yadav CM, claims Bihar BJP MP after Nitish take over

A day after Nitish Kumar took as Jandal Dal-United (JD-U) chief, BJP MP Sushil Modi on Saturday made a big claim that the ousted JD-U chief Lalan Singh wanted to make RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav new Bihar chief minister.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Modi said that Lalan was engineering defections in the JD-U to help Yadav, who is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s deputy.

“We had already announced earlier Lalan Singh would be removed since he influenced 12-13 MLAs of the JD(U) party and he had prepared to make Tejashwi Yadav CM by joining hands with Lalu Yadav but Nitish Kumar got to know it so he pre-empted it and removed Lalan Singh timely,” the BJP MP said.

He further claimed that removal of Lalan Singh as JD-U president was just the “begining of the game” and that “a lot of it is left”. Speaking about Nitish Kumar taking the reins of JD-U, the BJP leader said that the Bihar CM has a misunderstanding that INDIA alliance would make him the convenor or Opposition’s PM face and added the doors of the BJP are closed for him. “Nitish Kumar has a misunderstanding that the INDIA alliance will make him the convenor or party’s face for PM…Our gates are closed for him,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, Lalan Singh stepped down as JD-U president in a national executive meeting in Delhi.

The JD-U has, however, denied reports of any rifts and said that Lalan Singh resigned because he would be busy in election campaigns. JD-U spokesperson KC Tyagi said the decision to appoint Nitish Kumar as president was taken because of his wide acceptibility and ability to deal with the allies.