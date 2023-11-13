Lakshman Path will be built in Ayodhya at a cost of Rs 200 cr

As the construction of the grand temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi nears completion, the Yogi Government is focusing on upgrading the connectivity to Ayodhya.

As a part of the government’s efforts to provide four-lane connectivity to Ayodhya, a new road to be known as Lakshman Path will be built.

It is worth mentioning here that the construction of the 13 kilometre long Ram Path between Naya Ghat and Sahadatganj is progressing fast.

Having constructed the Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path, and Dharma Path, the Yogi Government is now gearing up for the construction of the Lakshman Path.

A comprehensive action plan has been prepared for this new alternative route, which will be built in the name of Lord Shri Ram’s younger brother Lakshman.

According to District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, Lakshman Path will span from Guptarghat to Rajghat and feature four lanes.

SP Bharti, Executive Engineer of Construction Unit II of Provincial Block PWD, responsible for the construction of Lakshman Path, said here on Monday that this path, spanning approximately 12 kilometres, is planned parallel to the Udaya Harishchandra Ghat embankment.

The embankment’s width was initially six meters, which has been increased to seven meters. Lakshman Path is designed to have a width of 18 meters.

According to the Executive Engineer, the estimated cost for this alternative route is around Rs 200 crore, and the proposal has been submitted to the government for approval.