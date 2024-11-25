Lakhimpur Mahotsav begins with Lucknow to Dudhwa air service

The Uttar Pradesh government launched air service between Lucknow and Dudhwa National Park in Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday.

On the occasion, UP Tourism minister and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh and Forest minister Arun Kumar Saxena inaugurated Kheri’s unique initiative ‘Terai Ki Mitti Ka Utsav, Lakhimpur Mahotsav-24’.

Jaiveer Singh said on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Dudhwa helicopter facility was launched from Lucknow to provide air connectivity facilities to eco-tourism and tourists.

This facility will be available to tourists for just Rs 5,000 per tourist.

He said that currently it takes 4:30 hrs to reach Dudhwa National Park from Lucknow by road. Tourists will be able to reach Dudhwa in 45 minutes through air service. Due to the initiative of the Yogi government, the number of tourists in Dudhwa will increase significantly, he stressed.

Tourists will get this air facility four days a week. A special air service facility will be available every Saturday and Sunday. The other two days of air service will be scheduled soon. The minister said in view of the successful results of the air service, the service will be available for seven days in the coming days.

Tourism and Forest Ministers inaugurated the first festival of Kheri ‘Terai Ki Mitti Ka Utsav, Lakhimpur Mahotsav-24’ by lighting the lamp. During the event, the women artists of Eco Development Committee enthralled everyone by spreading the colours of Tharu culture and mesmerised everyone by presenting the traditional Tharu dance.