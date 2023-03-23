Ladli Bahna Yojana to ensure self-respect of women: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana was started in the state with the aim that the daughter should not be considered a burden but a boon.

“Ladli Bahna Yojana is being started for economic empowerment, self-confidence, and self-respect of women,” Chouhan said while addressing the women who had reached the chief minister’s residence on Chaitra, Shukla and Pratipada, Gudi Padwa in the programme ‘Ladli Bahen Ke Sang – Navsamvatsar Parv’.

Chouhan said he wants to see his sisters smile with self-confidence, not have tears in their eyes.

“God has made me the Chief Minister to change the lives of my sisters. Our Government is committed to creating opportunities for the sisters to progress along the path of happiness, prosperity, security, and joy,” he said.

In a separate programme, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister interacted with media representatives on the completion of three years of his government after planting saplings in the park located in Shyamala Hills.

On the occasion, he said, “The three years of our government were difficult. In the first and second years, we faced the great crisis of Covid. We had the responsibility of making all the arrangements to get the state out of the crisis of Covid. We fulfilled this responsibility and we did not let the pace of development of Madhya Pradesh stop.”

On March 23, Chouhan launched the state’s youth policy at Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal.

Chouhan also addressed the participating youth in the Youth Mahapanchayat being organised on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev.