Ladakh initiates steps to declare nomadic Kargyam as ‘Yak Village’

The Ladakh administration has initiated steps to declare the 13,800 ft high Kargyam village in the Changthang area near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as the ‘Yak Village’.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for declaring the Yak village in Kargyam has been prepared and sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for approval under the Vibrant Village Programme.

Kargyam is famous for its wetlands and nomadic lifestyle.

Advertisement

This was disclosed on Friday when a delegation led by Councillor, Chushul Constituency, Konchok Stanzin called on Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd).

Reacting to Stanzin’s demand for also launching a drone shepherding project in the nomadic area, the LG directed the departmental secretary concerned to survey the Drone Shepherding Project and consult with Army authorities for suggestions. He also directed to prepare a project on construction of a compost centre to produce manure in the region.

Advisor to LG, Dr Pawan Kotwal; Ladakh ADGP Dr SD Singh Jamwal and Commissioner/ Secretary to LG, L Franklin, were present in the meeting.

Stanzin raised several issues, including creation of Kargyam as a Yak Village; introduction of Drone Shepherding in Changthang; construction of a nomadic museum; promotion of Pashmina goat hair for building insulation and need for a compost centre in Leh to produce manure from pashmina goats of the Changthang region.

Dr Kotwal informed that the DPR for the Yak village in Kargyam has been prepared and sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for approval under the Vibrant Village Programme.

The LG directed the departmental secretary concerned to conduct a survey on the Drone Shepherding Project and consult with army authorities for suggestions. He also directed to prepare a project on construction of a compost centre to produce manure in the region.

The LG directed to develop the pasture land in Changthang region. He asked Stanzin to discuss the progress on these issues with the departmental secretaries concerned.

Yaks are domesticated primarily for their milk and fibre. These are also the beasts of burden in the cold desert region of Ladakh and neighbouring areas of Himachal Pradesh.