Ladakh: Chamathang hot spring being developed as an eco-tourism destination

The Chamathang hot spring in Ladakh is being developed as an attractive eco-tourism destination, said the Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor UT Ladakh, Dr Pawan Kotwal on Saturday.

Dr Kotwal chaired a meeting regarding the development of a hot spring at Chumathang. The concerned architect provided a comprehensive power point presentation on the development of Chamathang hot spring, with a development area of approximately 12.5 acres of land and highlighted its salient features of the project, estimated cost, future plans, and bottlenecks which impede the progress of the project.

The Advisor instructed the concerned officials to ensure the finest quality of the project, which will increase tourists footfall towards the region.

Advertisement

Praising the collaborative endeavours of the officials involved in the project, the Advisor was informed about the establishment of key facilities of the project such as, food courts, pools, and Hydro therapy centers.

The prime objective of the project is to promote eco-tourism alongside hydrotherapy facilities, which include hydrotherapy centres, local Amchi stations, and a Sowa-Rigpa satellite therapy centre.

The plan also includes provisions for tourist hospitality, a shopping centre with a kiosk market for public gathering spaces, and rehabilitation centres. The project will emphasize sustainable architecture and a Net metering plan as its core focus.

The Chumathang Hot Spring is a hot sulphur spring situated in a small hamlet along the Indus River called Chumathang about 138 km from Leh. The spring originates quite close to the river itself and is believed to have medicinal properties.

The meeting was attended by the Administrative Secretary of Tourism Department UT Ladakh; Principal Chief Conservator of Forest; and other concerned officials.