Mehbooba accuses J&K CM of shying away from speaking for Article 370

Calling for a united resistance to the alleged “onslaught on our

political and social rights”, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday

targeted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for “shying” away from taking a

firm stand on Articles 370 and 35A.

Mehbooba, who was speaking at a party workers convention in South

Kashmir’s Pulwama, said the chief minister was “afraid” to speak on

these key issues despite having 50 MLAs in the Assembly and 2 MPs. She

urged him to speak up without fear on matters concerning the youth who

were turning towards drugs and alcohol due to the increasing

unemployment in J&K.

Advertisement

Mehbooba Mufti also launched a signature campaign during the ongoing

workers convention reaffirming PDP’s commitment to peoples sentiment.

She said her party has moved bills aimed at benefiting the poor and

the youth. She appealed to Omar Abdullah to support these initiatives.

Advertisement

She stressed that the Business Rules of the Assembly should not be

formulated in a way that legitimises the “unconstitutional actions

taken by the centre in 2019”.

The PDP leader criticized lack of discussion on issues such as

tourism, youth welfare and drug abuse, stating that political leaders

must address these concerns instead of avoiding them.

She reaffirmed her commitment to protecting the rights of the people

and ensuring that the government remains accountable to the people.

Meanwhile, the chief Islamic cleric of Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq,

commended the initiative of Lal Chowk traders in putting up signboards

in the area urging tourists to respect the local culture, avoid

alcohol and drugs, and maintain cleanliness. He said such civic

initiatives are the need of the hour and should be emulated by others,

especially those associated with the hotel and tourism industry as

these are the places that provide an excuse for the promulgation of

these vices . he said the people have to actively participate in

preserving the moral and cultural ethos of their society and saving

the environment

However, it is strange and unfortunate that this signboard has been

seized by authorities , raising concerns about the motive behind it .

Referring to a post on X questioning this action, Mirwaiz emphasised

that people have the right to advocate for ethical and responsible

behaviour in the society both of its members and outsiders who visit

this place .

Mirwaiz told the authorities that while it has also been cracking down

on menace in J&K , it should support such civic initiatives that

contribute to upholding values and well-being of the community rather

than suppress it.