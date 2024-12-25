Laadki Bahin Yojana: Maha CM announces depositing cash into bank accounts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis announced at a press conference in Nagpur on Tuesday that the December 2024 installment of the Laadki Bahin Yojana is being deposited into the bank accounts of women.

“During the last two and a half years, I have handled the responsibility of many departments in the capacity of the deputy chief minister of the state. I have prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years in the Energy Department. I have started depositing the December 2024 installment of the Laadki Bahin Yojana. Our effort is to take

Maharashtra forward with the help of the Central government. The day before yesterday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to Pune and approved 20 lakh houses for us under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in a single year,” Fadnavis said.

“When I became Maharashtra chief minister in 2014, many people had doubts. Some would wonder ‘how he would work as the chief minister, he has never been a minister’ while others say ‘he had been given a very new task’, how he would be able to perform’. People in western Maharashtra wondered if a person who constantly speaks about injustice in Vidarbha becomes the chief minister, will injustice be done to them. But people realised that we have done a lot of work for Vidarbha and at the same time not allowed injustice to be done to any part of Maharashtra. We have completed 80 irrigation projects in Vidarbha. We have also brought forward projects in western Maharashtra, northern Maharashtra, Konkan and Marathwada in the same way,” he recounted.

Devendra Fadnavis further said that even after coming to power, power will never go to his head. “Once again, I will try to seize the opportunity given to me by the people, MLAs and senior leaders. While doing this, I have insisted that a transparent and honest government should be run. I will try to take Maharashtra forward by sticking to that. In politics, people create challenges at all levels. No matter how big the challenge is, I will face it with courage. Power never goes to my head. The thoughts with which I came into politics have taught me that power is a medium of service. Therefore, I assure you that power will never go to my head,” CM Fadnavis said.