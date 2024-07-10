Kuki-Zo community stages 12-hour shutdown in Manipur

The Kuki-Zo community in Manipur observed a 12-hour shutdown from 6 am to 6 pm on Wednesday to protest against what they claim are injustices and atrocities committed by security forces.

The protest led to the closure of all vehicular movement, schools, and businesses, except for essential and emergency services.

In Kangpokpi, the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills (KISH) organized a major demonstration at Vengpi in Keithelmanbi Military Colony, supporting a resolution from the Kuki Inpi Manipur’s emergency meeting.

KISH President Thangminlen Kipgen emphasized that the protest was meant to communicate their dissatisfaction with the alleged selective targeting of Kuki-Zo volunteers by the central security forces.

He stated that the community stands with the village volunteers and called for an end to such targeted arrests, warning that protests would escalate if the actions continued.

This demonstration followed the arrest of three Kuki-Zo village volunteers in L Hengjol village.

The community alleges that central forces attacked the village chief’s residence, causing property damage and injuring several Kuki-Zo women.

However, the Manipur Police countered these claims on social media, stating that the arrested individuals were members of an underground outfit.