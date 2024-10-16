Manipur Congress welcomes Meitei-Kuki Dialogue, criticises delay and leadership absence

The Congress party in Manipur has expressed cautious optimism regarding the recent talks between Meitei and Kuki legislators in Delhi, aimed at resolving the 17-month-long ethnic conflict in the state.

The meeting, facilitated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), was seen as a positive step but criticised for its delayed timing and lack of broader inclusion.

State Congress President K Meghachandra remarked that earlier dialogue could have saved many lives, as over 220 people have been killed in clashes since violence erupted on May 3, 2023.

Advertisement

Though welcoming the dialogue, Meghachandra highlighted the absence of key figures like Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He emphasised that their presence would have lent more weight to the negotiations, noting that Biren Singh, who holds the home portfolio, should have been involved in discussions of such critical importance.

Meghachandra added that the involvement of opposition parties and civil society could have made the meeting more comprehensive.

Among the attendees were Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh and other Meitei leaders, alongside Kuki ministers Letpao Haokip and Nemcha Kipgen. However, several opposition voices were not invited, leading to criticism that the talks were limited to government legislators.

BJP MLA Paolienlal Haokip, a vocal advocate for Kuki rights, echoed concerns, stressing that the issue in Manipur is inherently political and should be treated as such

In the backdrop of these discussions, the United People’s Front (UPF), a Kuki militant group, reiterated its demand for a separate administration for the tribals of Manipur. The group, one of the signatories of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the government, emphasised the need for constitutional safeguards to protect their identity and resources.

The SoO pact, originally signed in 2008 between the Central and Manipur governments and two Kuki militant factions — the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the UPF — has been extended periodically but has done little to resolve the deeper ethnic and political tensions in the state.

While the recent talks signal a renewed attempt to restore peace, critics argue that meaningful resolution will require a more inclusive and proactive approach, with strong leadership from both state and central governments.