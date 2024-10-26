Manipur police confiscates explosive from Bishnupur and Imphal districts

Police have recovered a substantial cache of arms and explosives from the Bishnupur and Imphal West districts.

According to police, the operation in Uyungmakhong, Bishnupur district, yielded an extensive collection of weaponry, including a SLR 7.62 mm rifle, one magazine, six HE 36 grenades, four grenade arm rings, two tear gas grenades, three stinger grenades, five dual shells, and two WT sets (Baofeng).

Additionally, authorities discovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing approximately 2.3 kg alongside four HE 36 grenade detonators.

Advertisement

In a similar incident, in Shantipur Makha Leikai, located in Imphal West district, officials confiscated a single-barrel gun, two locally-made 9 mm pistols complete with magazines, an empty 7.62 LMG magazine, three M-67 hand grenades with detonators, a tube launcher, and four rounds of live ammunition.

The recovered arms and explosives have been handed over to the appropriate police stations for further investigation and necessary action.