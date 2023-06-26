KTR: Telangana will supply rice to Congress ruled Karnataka

BRS working president and Telangana Industry Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that political differences would not stop them from supplying paddy to the Congress ruled Karnataka. He also lashed out at the BJP national president JP Nadda for threatening to send Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to jail on corruption charges.

“We are the largest paddy producer in the country. Now we have our neighbours calling us. Karnataka is calling us. Tamil Nadu is calling us, saying ‘you are a paddy producer. We are running out of paddy and rice so why don’t you help us?’ Of course we have political differences but we will not let that come in the way of helping them,” said Rao while addressing industrialists at a programme where the Lulu Group International announced commencement of its operations in Telangana.

With the Centre stopping FCI from supplying rice to Karnataka for its Anna Bhagya scheme, the state has turned to neighbouring Telangana for help.