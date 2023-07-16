KTR slams Rahul Gandhi

Starting from tomorrow, the BRS will hold debates accusing the Congress of being anti-farmers and if voted to power will curtail free electricity to only three hours.

The BRS working KT Rama Rao today slammed the Congress leaders including Gandhi for alleging corruption against the BRS government over Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation project while he was on a visit to Jagtial.

“Rahul Gandhi is not a leader, he is a reader. He will only read the script provided by Congress leaders and he has no knowledge about Telangana,” said Rao. The BRS is staying away from the Opposition’s meet in Bangalore.

He also admitted that the free electricity scheme for farmers was began by late YS Rajasekhar Reddy and then went on too add that original Congress of YSR has gone with his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Andhra Pradesh and what is left in Telangana is from Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, in a dig at PCC chief A Revanth Reddy who was earlier with the TDP.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy in an open letter to the farmers of Telangana exhorted them to question the BRS MLAs pointing out that they were using the Rythu Vedikas for politics.

“That’s why I am calling upon the Telangana farming community to question the BRS public representatives who come to Rythu Vedikas and seek their written assurances…Let’s resolve that either the problems will be resolved or BRS will be voted out of power. Let’s bring down this traitorous farmer government,” said Revanth Reddy in his letter.