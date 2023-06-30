KTR seeks apology from PM Modi

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Warangal on 8 July, BRS leader and state Industry Minister KT Rama Rao demanded that he must apologise before the people of Telangana for failing to fulfil the commitments made during bifurcation of the unified state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a wagon overhauling service centre at Kazipet and a mega textile hub in Warangal apart from addressing a public meeting.

On a visit to Mahabubabad to distribute pattas of forest land to tribals, KT Rama Rao said that Telangana wants rail coach factory at Kazipet as promised in the bifurcation act and not just a repair shop.

Citing the establishment of a rail coach factory in Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs21,000 while Telangana was denied Rao also reminded Mr Modi that he was not the Prime Minister of Gujarat but of the entire country.

“Applying different standards for different regions is unfair. The Prime Minister should not represent only Gujarat, he should represent the entire nation,” Rao said.

He also listed out the promises that were fulfilled pointing out that neither the steel factory at Bayyaram nor the Tribal university at Mulugu were set up in the past nine years of Modi regime.

Meanwhile, in Asifabad Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao attacked the Congress for opposing the digitisation of land records through the portal Dharani.

He warned that if Dharani portal was shut down then farmers will be left at the mercy of middlemen and money lenders and the funds they get under the incentive scheme and life insurance would stop.

He said: “Congress leaders are making a fool of themselves. Only if Dharani exists the farmers will benefit from Rythu Bandhu. The money a farmer’s family gets after his death will stop. If we remove Dharani every farmer will be forced to borrow from money lenders.”

The Congress and the BJP both have threatened to shutdown Dharani if voted to power.