KTR questions bonhomie of Telangana’s Congress CM with Adani

Accusing Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of hobnobbing with Gautam Adani in Davos after labelling him as a thief before elections, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said here on Thursday that this was an instance of “opportunistic and low level politics.”

The BRS leader went on to allege that the Congress government in the state and the chief minister were working with Adani on the orders of the BJP.

The chief minister is currently in Davos, participating in the World Economic Forum and met Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani group and the Telangana government signed four MoUs with the group promising to invest Rs 12,400 crore in the coming years.

KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, raised questions about the meet during a preparatory meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. “Congress fights against Adani in Delhi but why is it working together in Telangana? Rahul Gandhi says Modi and Adani are one. Even Revanth Reddy had said the same, Pradhani (PM Modi) and Adani are one at the national summit of Congress. He is now hobnobbing with him in Davos. This is opportunistic and low level politics,” he said.

Questioning the change in the attitude of the Congress towards Adani, Rao slammed the chief minister and state Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy over a pending irrigation project, Palamuru Rangareddy project, saying the duo failed to question the Centre on how it gave national status to Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka but failed to extend the same to Telangana.

The BRS leader also criticised the Congress government for alleged failure to fulfil the “420” assurances given during the polls. He said while taking oath of office the chief minister had promised crop loan waiver which is yet to be fulfilled and even the promise of free power has not yet been realised.

He warned that the people of Telangana would rebel against the Congress government in the state in six months’ time.

Meanwhile, in Davos the chief minister met with Natarajan Chandrasekharan, chairman of Tata Sons and Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW group.