KTR lashes out at ECI for banning KCR from campaigning

While condemning the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ban BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao for 48 hours, the party’s working president, KT Rama Rao, demanded similar action against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for using foul language and misleading people with fake documents.

KCR was banned from electioneering by the ECI for 48 hours for his derogatory comments against Congress. KT Rama Rao said every BJP leader was using Lord Ram’s posters to seek votes. He alleged that the ECI was being guided by the Centre, pointing out that though the BJP was openly inciting hatred among communities the poll body was yet to take any action. “Over 20,000 citizens complained against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement but ECI didn’t even send its notice to Narendra Modi. It was sent to JP Nadda instead,” said KT Rama Rao who is more popular as KTR.

He said both BJP and Congress were apprehensive over the success of KCR’s bus yatra. He alleged that the Chief Minister had used a fake document to mislead people about the water and power crisis. Instead of facing action, he got BRS leader Krishank arrested since he had put out the actual circular issued by the warden of Osmania University last year when KCR was still the Chief Minister, claimed KTR.

The circular posted by Reddy was identical to the one issued in 2024 where the warden had claimed there were water and power crisis and the hostels should be vacated. However, the one posted by BRS leader Krishank did not mention the water and power crisis. Krishank was arrested for posting a fake circular. KTR said BRS will file a complaint against Reddy with the ECI.