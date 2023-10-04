KTR alleges BJP had sent feelers to BRS in 2018

BRS today alleged that it was BJP which proposed an alliance with them in 2018 ahead of the last Assembly elections which it had promptly turned down. The allegations came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had approached him with the proposal to join the NDA but he had rejected it since he was aware of the deeds of Rao and didn’t want to cheat the people of Telangana. An incensed KT Rama Rao had attacked the Prime Minister saying that they do not ally with cheaters and called the BJP the biggest jumla party and Narendra Modi as its chancellor. So far KCR has maintained his silence over the issue.

Today KT Rama Rao took to the micro-blogging site X to slam the BJP and Prime Minister once again and posted clippings, carrying the statement of the then state BJP president K Laxman alleging that the BJP had sent feelers to the BRS prior to the elections.

“In 2018 Biggest Jhoota Party (BJP) through its state president Dr K Laxman sent feelers to ally with the BRS. Could the offer have been made without the approval of his Delhi bosses?” wrote KTR. “And BRS had rejected the offer outright the very next minute that it was made. The political tourists with selective amnesia who are fabricating stories should know this,”.

In fact in 2018, the Congress and TDP had formed an alliance against the BRS which had the support of AIMIM though there was no formal alliance. AIMIM’s support was valuable since apart from the seven seats it has held for years AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also campaigned for the BRS in minority dominated areas where AIMIM does not contest and as a result the Muslim voters voted en bloc for the BRS leaving the Congress dithering. Dr Laxman had proposed that BRS should ditch AIMIM and ally with BJP but after elections the BJP which held three seats was reduced to one.

KT Rama Rao also posed some what he called “common sense questions.” He wondered, “Why should BRS ally with a party which didn’t even get deposits in 105 assembly segments? Why does BRS need the support of BJP in GHMC elections when we had the strength to form on our own? We are fighters not cheaters.”

The timeline mentioned by Prime Minister pertains to 2020 when BJP got 48 seats in the Hyderabad civic elections. BRS got its mayor and deputy mayor elected in the 2020 elections with the support of AIMIM corporators. After the defeat in the Dubakka bypoll to BJP and the setback in Hyderabad civic elections KCR woke up to the danger posed by BJP as the Congress weakened considerably. After the Karnataka elections suddenly the BJP lost its steam and Congress regained the Opposition space. The Congress leadership was happy with the turn of events as even Rahul Gandhi posted on X that Mr Modi has admitted the secret understanding between BRS and BJP. PCC chief Revanth Reddy said the BJP and BRS share a fevicol bond.