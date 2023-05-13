K’taka poll results: V Somanna will lose in both Varuna and Chamarajanagar seats, says Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that Bharatiya Janata Party’s V Somanna will be defeated from both Varuna and Chamarajanagar constituencies as the results of the Assembly polls are declared later in the day.

The early trends for Karnataka assembly election results showed Congress crossing the halfway mark, and Siddaramaiah leading from the Varuna constituency. The BJP has fielded Somanna from both Varuna and Chamarajanagar constituencies.

He is trailing in Varuna by 8354 votes against Siddaramaiah and in Chamarajanagar by 7383 votes against C Puttarangashetty.

There was a lot of curiosity around the battle for the Varuna constituency where Congress stalwart and former chief minister Siddaramaiah is pitted against the BJP’s V Somanna, a state minister and Dr. Bharathi Shankar of the JD(S).

“V Sommana will lose in both Varuna and Chamarajanagar seats. We had said that even if PM Modi comes nothing will work and see that has happened. As we expected we will get a majority,” said Siddaramaiah.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah is leading from the Varuna constituency with 60.78 per cent votes.

According to the trends of all the 224 Assembly constituencies declared till 11.55 am, Congress surged ahead in 118 seats, BJP in 75 seats and JDS in 24 seats.

There was a celebratory mood at the Congress office in Bengaluru as the party consolidated its lead.

The party workers celebrated at the residence of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakaumar in Bengaluru as the Congress party surged ahead and crossed the halfway mark in the polls.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security across the state.

There were celebrations at Congress headquarters in Delhi in anticipation of victory.

Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy visited a temple in Bengaluru amid the counting of votes for Karnataka polls.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited a Lord Hanuman temple in Shimla.

The exit polls predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority. A few exit polls also showed BJP ahead.

If there is a hung assembly, Janata Dal (Secular) can play the role of a kingmaker.

The fiercely contested election that saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties is crucial for both BJP and Congress.