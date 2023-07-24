KPCC denies controversy over invite to CM for Chandy event

The Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan has said here on Monday that there should be no controversy over the decision to invite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the Oommen Chandy remembrance meet organised by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

The remembrance meet was held at Ayyankali hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening.

Reacting to a query from some media persons about alleged differences within the Congress on the invitation, Satheesan said the chief minister was invited to the function after consulting with senior leaders of the party.

He said the party had extended the invitation to CM Vijayan as the event was held in Thiruvananthapuram. It is not a decision taken by the KPCC president or the leader of the Opposition.

“Oommen Chandy is known for his inclusive approach. He never treated anyone with discrimination on any grounds. So, the party leadership decided to invite all important figures in the state capital to the event held in memory of Ooommen Chandy,” said Satheesan.

He further said that the issue of the assault against Oommen Chand by the LDF government will be in people’s minds and will be raised in political platforms.

“All the issues that haunted him (Oommen Chandy) while he was alive are in discussion before the public. He was someone who was hunted politically and that will be raised on political platforms,” he said

A section of Congress leaders are said to be not happy with the party leadership’s decision to invite CM Vijayan. They are of the view that he should not have been invited until he withdraws his statement related to the solar scam against Chandy.

They point out that Pinarayi Vijayan is the person who insulted Oommen Chandy the most. He has no regrets for his false allegation against him even though some of the Left leaders and the consulting editor who was in-charge of the party paper confessed to the mistakes they committed over the sexual accusation against Oommen Chandy in the solar harassment case.

Inaugurating the remembrance meet, Chief Minister Vijayan said Oommen Chandy showcased before the public how good he was as an administrator.

Calling the late Congress veteran “an unquestioned leader” of the party, the CM said Oommen Chandy had become one of the most significant leaders of the party at a very young age. He had represented Puthuppally constituency for 53 years, which is a record achievement in parliamentary activities, he added

Speaking on the occasion, K Sudhakaran, in a veiled reference to the solar scam allegations against the late leader, said Chandy was hounded by political opponents.