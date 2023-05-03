KPCC chief seeks fair probe into AI cameras scam

KPCC president K Sudhakaran has on Wednesday sought an honest investigation into the alleged corruption in awarding contracts to install Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled cameras in the state.

Speaking to media persons in Kannur, Sudhakaran alleged that a huge robbery has taken place in the AI camera project and only an honest investigation will bring out the truth. He dared the chief minister to investigate and submit a report in the matter.

Sudhakaran added that the Congress is considering legal options on the AI camera controversy.

He alleged that the company that had taken the tender for the AI cameras is related to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Prasadeo, the company involved in the AI camera controversy, is linked to the Chief Minister, Sudhakaran alleged.

Coming out against the vigilance probe in the AI camera issue, Sudhakaran said nothing would come out from it.” Only a free and fair probe by an independent agency would bring out the truth,” he said

Meanwhile, leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan on Wednesday said that the AI camera project was a fraud in the first place and the deal was started with a conspiracy. He said the corruption in the AI camera installation has reached the doorstep of the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan as one of his relatives was involved in it.

Satheesan said since the chief minister’s son’s relative is involved in the scam, the CM is the main accused in the matter. The Opposition leader said that the chief minister is being given one last chance to reply on the issue.

“We are giving the CM an opportunity to respond to the allegations. He should give an answer,” Satheesan said.