Kerala: Cong chief slams LDF government for uncontrolled spending

KPCC President K Sudhakaran on Sunday lashed out at the LDF government in the state for uncontrolled spending when the state is facing unprecedented financial crisis.

He said the state government spending Rs 40 lakh for the inauguration ceremony of the renovated Travancore Palace in Delhi, cannot be justified in this period of acute financial crisis.

Sudhakaran said here that the state is reeling under a terrible financial crisis, and people are struggling to make both ends meet.

The government’s decision to allocate Rs 40 lakh for the inauguration of the renovated Travancore Palace in Delhi is utterly wasteful, he said.

He said that such events are being conducted solely to shower praises on the Chief Minister in Delhi.

The Congress leader said: “Even though the citizens have been thrown into a financial crisis due to gross mismanagement, there is no cut in the lavish spending, corruption and luxury by the government.”

“There is no limit to the amount spent on things like constructing stables and elevators at the CM’s residence, purchasing expensive vehicles, renovating swimming pools and ministers travelling abroad with their families.”

At a time when the people are suffering due to the hike in prices of essential commodities such as rice, dal, red chilli and so on, Supplyco, which is intended to be a market intermediary, has nearly ceased to function, Sudhakaran said.