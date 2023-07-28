Kerala Congress chief slams CM

KPCC President K Sudhakaran on Friday accused that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is not giving direction to the police to register cases against the leaders of CPI-M and BJP, who are issuing death threats to each other through their speeches.

Alleging that the Chief minister is not proposing to file a case against the leaders of CPI-M and BJP, who made speeches inciting violence, Sudhakaran said that situations in Kannur have reached a point where the atmosphere of peace will collapse at any time.

In a statement here, Sudhakaran said that Chief Minister Vijayan’s police, which register a case even when the mike malfunctions, are now pretending not to have heard provocative statements made by CPI-M and BJP leaders that disturb the peace of the state.

The police, who filed a case against him for speaking on a public matter related to the Brahmapuram garbage issue, are now keeping silent, Sudhakaran said.

It is to be suspected that these provocative speeches are a part of a planned move to create another series of murders in Kannur, he said and accused the CPM-BJP of creating martyrs and scapegoats to reap political gains.

Sudhakaran’s statement came in the wake of the threatening speeches being made by BJP and CPI-M leaders in the last two-three days, following Speaker AN Shamseer’s alleged ‘anti-Hindu’ speech.

Responding to Yuva Morcha leader K Ganesh’s threatening speech against Kerala Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer, senior CPI-M leader P Jayarajan warned against any actions targeting Shamseer and said: “If a hand is raised against Shamseer, the place of Yuva Morcha workers will be in the mortuary.”

Jayarajan’s threatening speech came in response to Yuva Morcha state General Secretary K Ganesh’s alleged inflammatory speech against Shamseer during a protest march in Thalassery, the other day, against Shamseer’s alleged ‘anti-Hindu’ remarks.

In his speech, Ganesh allegedly referred to the incident of the hand-chopping of a college professor in Thodupuzha by the Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in 2010 for alleged blasphemy and warned Shamseer not to test the patience of Hindu society.

“Shamseer must be confident that his hand will not be lost like Prof Joseph’s. But Shamseer should not think that that Hindu society will sit idle forever,” said Ganesh.

Responding to P Jayarajan’s warning, BJP state vice president Sobha Surendran said the Yuva Morcha is not one to bow down to the words of gangster leaders.

“Time has moved on Mr Jayarajan. The Yuva Morcha workers are not the ones who bow before gangster mafia leaders. You put a lot of people in the mortuary earlier. You had put Panniannur Chandran, Aswani, Jayakrishnan Master, TP Chandrasekharan and many others in the mortuary previously. Now, it is better for Jayarajan to stay at home with vulnerabilities in old age,” Sobha said

“Starting from Jayakrishnan Master, many people were sent to the mortuary by Jayarajan. It seems that Jayarajan is back again into business at the behest of the government,” BJP state president K Surendran said.

Yuva Morcha state president CR Prafulkrishnan said that it is good for Jayarajan to remember that mortuary is not only for the BJP Yuva Morcha workers.