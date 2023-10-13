Kiren Rijiju appointed BJP’s election in-charge of Mizoram

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has been appointed BJP’s election in-charge for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Mizoram.

The appointment of Rijiju, came days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Assembly elections in the northeastern state along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chattisgarh.

“BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju as the election in charge for the forthcoming Assembly election of Mizoram with immediate effect,” read a communique issued by the BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh.

Besides Rijiju, Nadda appointed Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton and party’s national secretary Anil Antony as election co-in charge for the northeastern state, it said.

Election to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 3, along with four other states.

The upcoming polls are likely to witness a contest between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Congress, and BJP.

Notably, MNF is a constituent of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

In the 2018 Assembly election, the MNF won 26 seats, ZPM 8, Congress 5 and BJP 1.