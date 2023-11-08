Materials found during ASI survey in Gyanvapi submitted to District Administration

Broken idols, pitchers, icons, and figures found during the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex were kept in the locker after being submitted to the Varanasi district administration.

The broken sculptures, icons, figures, doors, pieces of pottery, and other materials found during the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey in the Gyanvapi complex were kept in the locker of the Treasury on Monday.

During the survey, the ASI collected more than 250 materials as evidence, which were handed over to the District Magistrate office. The report related to the survey is to be submitted in the district judge’s court by November 17. The case will also be heard on this date.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) protocol, Bacchu Singh reached the Gyanvapi campus on Monday afternoon, contacted the ASI team there, and got the transferring process completed. A list of goods deposited in the double locker has also been submitted to the Additional District Magistrate Protocol. District Magistrate S Rajalingam has nominated Additional District Magistrate Protocol Bacchu Singh in this case.

A copy of the material kept in the treasury was also filed in the court of the district judge. If necessary, the district magistrate will present the delivery received on the order of the district judge in court.

According to the sources, in the 93-day-long ASI survey in the Gyanvapi complex, many materials, including decorative bricks, divine couplets, the remains of the door frames, and door pieces, were found.

The materials preserved as evidence also include pieces of crocodile, tortoise, horse, Yamini, Kalash, elephant, snake, etc. The process of keeping the evidence inside the locker continued from noon to night under tight security in the Gyanvapi complex.

After completion of the survey, the ASI team contacted the district administration on Friday itself. There is also a problem of cleanliness inside the locker, due to which the delivery process was postponed for two days, and finally evidences were kept on Monday after cleaning and locking arrangements were done.

S Rajalingam, District Magistrate, said, “The material found during the ASI survey in the Gyanvapi complex has been kept in the Treasury under tight security. Further action will be taken on the basis of the court’s order.”