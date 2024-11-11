Kharge’s ‘saffron’ remarks on Adityanath irk seers, political leaders in UP

The controversial statement given by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been vehemently opposed by saints and political leaders in the state.

Kharge had said in Jharkhand recently that many sadhus have now become politicians and they are spreading hatred in the society by wearing saffron clothes and trying to divide people.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak termed this as the old mentality of Congress. He said that the Congress Party has always had a history of lying and creating rift in the society. He said that Congress never respected Hindu religion and Sanatan culture.

Comparing the Congress party to the Mughal invaders, Brajesh Pathak here on Monday asked for an immediate apology.

UP Cabinet Minister and President of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party( SBSP)Om Prakash Rajbhar also fiercely targeted the Congress. He said that the history of Congress is to gain power by dividing. Congress has betrayed the backward, Dalit and Muslim communities.

“While in power, this party never paid attention to education, health, cleanliness and welfare of farmers. They just want to remain in the news by making statements without any reason,” Rajbhar alleged.

General Secretary of All India Sant Samiti, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati said that Kharge’s statement is cheap and condemnable.

He warned Congress that if it does not stop attacking Hindu religion and Sanatan culture, the Sant Samaj will retaliate strongly. Describing All India Congress Committee as All India Church Committee, Swami Jitendranand said that they should stop attacking Hindu and Sanatan Dharma, otherwise the Sant Samaj will take strong retribution.

Ayodhya’s saint Swami Karpatri Ji Maharaj also strongly condemned Kharge’s statement. He said that the name of Mallikarjun Kharge has ‘Khadag’, which means to divide and cut, whereas the name of Yogi Adityanath is associated with ‘Yoga’, which means to join. Swami Karpatri ji also said that the Congress Party has always supported those who attack Hindu religion.