Kharge vows to take concrete measures to increase employment opportunities

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday vowed to take concrete measures to increase employment opportunities in the country if his party comes to power at the Centre.

“Congress party will usher in a ‘Rozgar Kranti’ through Yuva Nyay guarantee. We will take concrete measures to increase employment opportunities, enable entrepreneurship and realise the dreams and aspirations of our youth,” he wrote in a post on X.

He reiterated that under the Bharti Bharosa, the party would give 30 lakh new government jobs at the Centre.

Advertisement

He also mentioned about law to completely end all paper leaks and better working conditions and social security for gig workers besides Rs 5,000 crore Startup fund for youth.

“The future of our youth will turn from bleak to bright,” the Congress president added.

Earlier this week, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, slammed the BJP Government at the Centre over the unemployment issue and claimed that unemployment among the youth trebled under the present regime.

“Our youth is bearing the brunt of (Narendra) Modi government’s pathetic apathy, as ever-rising unemployment has destroyed their future. The ILO (International Labour Organisation) and IHD (Institute for Human Development) report conclusively says that the unemployment problem is grim in India. They are conservative; we are sitting on a ‘ticking bomb’ of joblessness,” he said.