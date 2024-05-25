Kharge slams PM for not assisting Himachal at the time of disaster

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not providing assistance to Himachal Pradesh at the time of the worst disaster that struck the state last monsoon.

Addressing election rally at Rohru, the apple belt of Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday in favour of Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri for Shimla parliamentary constituency, he charged that despite disaster having caused massive devastation in Himachal last Monsoon, Prime Minister Modi led Central government did not provide assistance to Himachal Pradesh.

“The state government demanded a compensation of Rs 10,000 crore to make the state emerge from this devastation. However, Modi did not give money. Now he is asking for five more years,” he said.

“People have made up their mind to remove Modi to save the country and the Constitution,” he asserted.

Accusing the BJP of trying to destroy the Constitution, he said that BJP leaders themselves have said this many times in public forums.

People should vote for the Congress to oust the BJP from power, he said, adding that the Congress is fighting to save democracy and the Constitution that is under threat.

He further accused the BJP of selling PSUs created by the Congress in 60 years.

“These were sold to Adani-Ambani. Now the blame is being put on Congress and Modi is asking Congress to give an account of 60 years of rule,” he stated.

Challenging Modi to give an account of his tenure, Kharge said that the Congress will give account of every single penny spent, but Modi should do it first.

He claimed that Modi and BJP leaders take the name of Rahul Gandhi more than God as they are afraid of him.

Kharge said, “In the 2014 elections, the Modi government had promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh each in the bank account of every person, to bring back the money deposited in Swiss banks, to create 2 crore jobs every year and to increase the import duty on apples. But none of the promises were fulfilled.”

Doing away with permanent jobs in the Army, Modi started the Agniveer Yojana for 4 years of service in the Army, he said, adding that Congress will end this scheme as soon as it comes to power.

“The Modi Government also imposed GST on agriculture and food items. The Congress will end this too,” he claimed.

Slamming Modi for his silence on China’s encroachment on India’s land, he said that China is constructing houses and roads, but PM Modi is silent.