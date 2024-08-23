Kharge, Rahul meet Siddaramaiah over MUDA scam turmoil in Karnataka

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday held a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy D K Shivakumar in the wake of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s permission for an investigation against the chief minister in the MUDA scam.

Congress General Secretary of Organization KC Venugopal was also present at the meeting held at the party headquarters here.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Congress’ Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul along with General Secretary Organization Secretary KC Venugopal with the Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramiah and PCC president and Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. They also met up with some of the senior ministers.”

“The current political situation in the state of Karnataka was discussed in detail. Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister briefed them on how a systematic and designed assault has been unleashed by the BJP through the office of a puppet governor to destabilize the elected government,” he said.

Surjewala added, “We will fight this battle to protect the Congress’ guarantees”.

“We explained the developments and situation in Karnataka to them. The decision taken by the governor is illegal and unconstitutional,” the Chief Minister said.

The Deputy chief minister said, “The entire Congress party, under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, has discussed the recent political developments in Karnataka. They stand by us and are supporting us.”