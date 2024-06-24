Kharge, Rahul hold meet with Jharkhand Cong leaders

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday held a meeting with party leaders from the poll-bound state of Jharkhand.

During the meeting at the Congress headquarters, they discussed strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

In a post on X, after the meeting, Kharge said, “The Congress party is completely dedicated to the rights of all sections of Jharkhand, including water, forests, land and tribal society.”

In an apparent reference to the arrest of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, he said, “BJP has insulted the identity of Jharkhand by playing conspiratorial politics.”

“For the upcoming Assembly elections, every Congress worker has to remain among the public.We are all committed to social justice and participation. Today we discussed election strategy with leaders of Jharkhand Congress,” the Congress chief said.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due later this year.

Kharge and Rahul are scheduled to hold meetings with other poll-bound states of Maharashtra on 25th June and Haryana on 26th June, and Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on 27th June.

It may be mentioned that in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the Congress had won 99 out of the 543 Parliamentary seats.