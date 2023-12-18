Kharge launches Congress’ ‘donate for desh’ campaign

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched the party’s crowdfunding campaign ‘donate for desh’ at his residence on Monday.

On the occasion, Kharge donated Rs 1.38 lakh, in presence of party’s treasurer Ajay Maken, general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal, general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh and party’s Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely.

“The ‘donate for desh’ campaign is a commitment to upholding the rights of marginalized communities, bridging inequalities and becoming a strong opposition to the ‘authoritarian’ government that favours crony capitalism,” the Congress chief said, as he urged people to log on to donateinc.in to make contribution.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, further said, “We can build the country by taking donations from people. But, by depending only on the rich if you work, then you have to follow their policies. Mahatam Gandhi also took donations from public during the freedom struggle .”

He noted that this is for the first time that the grand old party is asking donations for the nation.

“Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi ji’s Tilak fund of 1920-21, we have launched ‘donate for desh – nationwide crowdsourcing campaign for ordinary Indians to contribute to our mission for a better India,” said Venugopal.

He said under the ‘donate for desh’ fundraising initiative, all donors can contribute in multiples of Rs 138 to commemorate 138 years journey of the party.

Urging people to make donation, the senior party leader without naming anyone said, “This is an ideological battle, where INC needs you. India needs you.”

The Delhi Congress president said, “Join us in the fight against unprecedented unemployment and rising costs. Stand with the Indian National Congress as it strides beyond its 138th year, stronger and more determined than ever.”

Notably, the grand old party launched the crowd funding campaign when the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is drawing closer.