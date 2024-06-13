Kharge demands SC-monitored probe into NEET exam

Alleging a scam in the 2024 NEET-UG exam, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the matter.

He said the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government cannot shirk its accountability in the matter.

In a post on X, the Congress chief said, “Grace marks was not the only problem in the NEET exam. There was rigging, papers leaked, and corruption. The future of 24 lakh students appearing for the NEET exam is at stake due to the Modi government.”

He said, “Modi government cannot shirk its accountability by placing the responsibility of its actions on the shoulders of NTA (National Testing Agency). The Congress party demands an impartial investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court into the entire NEET scam.”

“After investigation, the culprits should be given strictest punishment and lakhs of students should be compensated and their years should be saved from getting wasted. In the last 10 years, the Modi government has ruined the future of crores of youth due to paper leaks and rigging,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments at a press conference here, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “The Congress party believes that the BJP government’s attitude towards the demand for an inquiry into the NEET exam is irresponsible and insensitive. We demand a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the entire scandal because it has affected around 24 lakh students.”

“We believe that no inquiry can be a just and fair and comprehensive if it is headed by the NTA themselves,” he contended.

Drawing the government’s attention towards the agony of the students, Gogoi said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not forget the mental anxiety of these potential undergraduate. Instead of paying attention to the NEET scam, he is busy attending oath-taking ceremonies and going on foreign trips.”

“The INDIA alliance will take up the cause of these students because that is our responsibility. Now, the INDIA alliance has the sufficient strength to bring the government to its knees and make them accountable to the students,” he added.

Last week, Subodh Kumar Singh, Director General, National testing Agency (NTA) said the integrity of the exam was not compromised.