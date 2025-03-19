Gorakhpur in Haryana to have North India’s first nuke plant: Jitendra Singh

North India’s first Nuclear project is coming up in Haryana in a small town called Gorakhpur.

This was revealed by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh while reaffirming the government’s commitment to the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project, calling it a critical step toward India’s clean energy future.

Responding to the concerns raised in the Lok Sabha, the minister clarified that environmental clearance for the project is under renewal and that necessary safeguards are in place to address ecological and safety concerns.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised that the government remains confident about the safety of the project despite objections from conservation groups and concerns about its location in a seismic zone.

He stated that concerns about risks to marine life and local livelihoods have been raised repeatedly, and every time, the government has “tried to allay all these apprehensions that there is no such risk to the marine life, the fisheries, or the people living around, there is the ample number of evidence-based studies to prove that.”

He further clarified that the environmental clearance had expired in December 2022 due to procedural delays, not because of any new environmental objections. “If there were very serious environmental hazards or any apprehension or evidence, then we would not have got the environment clearance even earlier,” he explained.

Tracing the project’s timeline, the minister said while initial approvals were given in 2008, delays occurred due to shifts in agreements with French stakeholders. With technical agreements now finalized, discussions are ongoing to settle commercial terms with the French side. The Jaitapur plant, once operational, will house six nuclear reactors, each with a capacity of 1,730 MW, totaling 10,380 MW—accounting for 10% of India’s 100 GW nuclear energy target by 2047.

Addressing the concerns about nuclear liability, Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that India’s Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) framework provides clear safeguards. The primary responsibility rests with the operator, and an insurance pool of ₹1,500 crore has been set up, with additional commitments from the government if required. Furthermore, India has aligned with global compensation mechanisms to ensure financial security in case of an incident.