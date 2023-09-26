Khalistani terrorist Karanvir Singh faces red corner notice from Interpol

Karanvir Singh, a member of the outlawed terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International, is under a Red Corner Notice from the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, on Monday.

Interpol updated its website by putting out a Red Corner Notice for the Khalistani terrorist.

Singh is believed to be hiding in Pakistan and was a member of the pro-Khalistan terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International, intelligence sources told news agency ANI.

A spokeswoman for the Haryana Police claimed, in more detail, that Rohtak Police was successful in having a Red Corner Notice issued against Karanvir who is thought to have fled abroad.

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that India had a hand in the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a diplomatic row broke out between New Delhi and Ottawa. This led to the Red Corner Notice against the wanted pro-Khalistani terrorist.

New Delhi dismissed Canada’s allegations, calling them ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’.

The Canadian PM, however, was unable to provide any supporting documentation for his assertion that India was involved in the murder of Nijjar during a press conference in New York.

“There are reasonable grounds to suspect that representatives of the Indian government were engaged in the murder of a Canadian on Canadian land. That is, in a world where a rules-based, international order is important, there is something fundamentally important about a nation’s rule of law, according to Trudeau.

The Canadian PM continued, “We call upon the Government of India to take this matter seriously and to work with us to shed full transparency and ensure accountability and justice in this matter.”

In a months-long inquiry into Nijjar’s killing, the Canadian government reportedly used both human and signal intelligence, according to CBC News. Communications involving Indian diplomats stationed in Canada are part of such intelligence.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs has said taht no information has been shared by Canada with regard to the killing of Nijjar.