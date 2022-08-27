Khadi can again become an inspiration to make India self-reliant: Modi

Recalling the contribution of Khadi in the independence movement as a symbol of the country’s self-respect, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the same Khadi can again become an inspiration to make India developed and self-reliant.

Speaking at an event, ‘Khadi Utsav’, in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Modi recalled how the mission khadi was close to the heart of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

The event was organised by the Gujarat government to pay tribute to Khadi in the 75th year of India’s independence. On the occasion, 7,500 sisters and daughters made history by spinning yarn on Charkha in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The Prime Minister spun charkha at the event alongside the participants.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “We have witnessed that Khadi became the force of the Independence movement and broke the chains of slavery. The same Khadi can once again become an inspiration to make India develop and self-reliant.”

The PM also underlined how spinning charkha took him back to his childhood days when weaving was treated as equal to praying to God.

Underscoring the importance of Khadi to India’s freedom struggle, the prime minister said it was then the pride of the country. But after independence, the same Khadi became a symbol of an inferiority complex. “Because of this, Khadi and the village industry dependent on Khadi was completely sidelined and ruined which was very painful, especially for Gujarat, he noted.

The Prime Minister talked about how his government strived to restore the pride of place to Khadi.

“We promoted the pledge of ‘Khadi for Transformation’ to ‘Khadi for Nation’ and ‘Khadi for Fashion. We spread Gujarat’s success experiences across the country. The problems which were related to Khadi across the country were resolved. We exhilarated countrymen to buy Khadi products,” he said.

Highlighting Khadi as the pride of the country, PM Modi said it is an example of eco-friendly and sustainable clothing that releases the least carbon footprint. “Khadi is an example of sustainable clothing. It is an example of eco-friendly clothing. It has the minimum carbon footprint. There are many nations where the temperature is high where Khadi is very crucial from the point of view of health.”

He made an appeal to the countrymen to strive to reinstate the pride of Khadi. “I want to make an appeal to the people of the country. In the upcoming festivals, they should give only the products made by Khadi village industries. You can have clothes made of different types of fabrics. But if you give priority to Khadi, the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign will gain momentum”, he said.

On the occasion, the prime minister reiterated the five resolutions he mentioned from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

“At this holy place on the banks of Sabarmati, I want to repeat the Pancha-Pranas. First, make a developed India; second, get over the slave mindset, third, have pride in your heritage, fourth, unity of the nation, and fifth, follow our civil duty,” Modi stated.

On the contribution of women to the nation, he said women power is the driving force in the budding strength of India’s Khadi industry.