PM Modi mourns Ratan Tata, calls him a visionary leader and compassionate soul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ratan Tata, calling him a “visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.”

Mr Tata, one of India’s most iconic industrialists, breathed his last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital where he had been admitted following a sudden drop in his blood pressure.

In a heartfelt statement on X, PM Modi wrote, “Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

The Prime Minister further highlighted Mr Tata’s passion for “dreaming big and giving back,” lauding his efforts in championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, and animal welfare.

“One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion for dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, and animal welfare, to name a few,” he stated.

Sharing his memories, PM Modi recounted his numerous interactions with Ratan Tata during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and later in Delhi.

“My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. I am extremely pained by his passing. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” the PM remarked.