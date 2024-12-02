Kerala: Yuva Morcha activists threaten former BJP leader Sandeep Warrier following defection to Congress

BJP Yuva Morcha activists raised threatening slogans against former BJP leader Sandeep Warrier, who recently defected to the Congress.

The slogans were allegedly chanted during a rally in Kannur held to commemorate KP Jayakrishnan Master’s martyrdom day. Warrier has been accused by party members of betraying the BJP for financial gain.

A video clip of the rally surfaced, showing Yuva Morcha activists shouting slogans such as, “You betrayed the organization for 30 pieces of silver. If you continue to misuse our martyrs and disrespect the organization, we will bring you down in broad daylight.”

Responding to the threats, Sandeep Warrier criticized the BJP, calling the incident the “biggest proof of the party’s intolerance” and asserting that his decision to leave the saffron party was justified.

Warrier also accused the BJP of harboring the “real betrayer” within its ranks. He criticized the party for limiting the commemoration of Jayakrishnan Master’s martyrdom to Kannur district, attributing this to internal conflicts.

He further raised concerns about the absence of BJP State President K Surendran at this year’s memorial event.

KP Jayakrishnan Master, a prominent BJP youth leader, was brutally murdered on 1 December 1999, allegedly by CPI-M workers, while teaching his students in a classroom.