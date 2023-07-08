Kerala politics heats up over Uniform Civil Code

Kerala politics is heating up over the issue of Uniform Civil Code (UCC). A strong political debate kicked off in the state over the UCC after Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week made a strong push for implementing the UCC in the country.

The CPI-M is organising a national seminar in Kozhikode on 15 July against the Centre’s proposed move to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the CPI-M has seen the Uniform Civil Code as the best weapon to secure minority votes.

The CPI-M has invited the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a constituent of the Congress-led UDF and Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, the body of Sunni scholars for the seminar against the UCC to be held on 15 July. The Congress was not invited by the CPI-M to the seminar, stating that stand taken by the Congress on this matter is strange.

“Leaders of Congress from national to local level have different stands on UCC. Rahul Gandhi and others are unable to make a clear stand,” CPI-M Kerala Secretary said.

Meanwhile, Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, the body of Sunni scholars, has declared support to CPI-M in its campaign against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

At a press conference in Kozhikode on Saturday, Samastha leader Jifri Muthukoya Thanagal said that members of the association will attend the seminar organised by CPI- M against the UCC. He also added that Samastha will cooperate with Congress and Muslim League to protest against the UCC.

Jifri Muthukoya Thanagal said Samastha is planning to intensify its protest against the UCC. He said a memorandum will be forwarded to Prime Minister Modi stating its concerns about UCC. “Further action will be taken based on his reply,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muslim League (IUML) confirmed that they have received CPI-M’s invitation to the Kozhikode seminar. Muslim League General Secretary PMA Salam stated that a decision on attending the seminar will be taken after holding discussion with the UDF leadership.

In this connection, Muslim League leader ET Muhammad Basheer said that it was hypocritical to invite the Muslim League to the Uniform Civil Code seminar organized by the CPI-M.

The CPI- M has never taken an honest approach on any issue at any point of time. He told the media persons in Malappuram that the CPI-M is an organization that promotes hypocrisy and malicious intent in everything, he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership in Kerala is eagerly waiting for the Muslim League’s official response to CPI-M invitation to the seminar against the UCC.

The Congress is currently hoping that the Muslim League will not participate in the seminar. The Congress is worried about the discussions taking place in the Muslim League and their official response to the CPI-M invitation to the seminar.

Muslim League leader ET Mohammed Basheer’s response to CPI-M’s invitation has enthused the Congress. Taking into account the reaction of the Muslim league leaders, the Congress expects that the Muslim League will not participate in the seminar.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and Opposition leader VD Satheesan alleged the CPI-M has hidden motives behind inviting Muslim League and Samastha to the seminar.

The Congress realises that the political motive behind CPI-M organising the seminar is aimed at securing Muslim votes in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls . Seeing this motive, the Congress had started raising the argument that the CPI-M has a double standard over its stance on the UCC.

Congress leader and Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan had the other day questioned the CPI-M’s volte-face on the Uniform Civil Code.

Sathheesan asked the CPI-M leaders to clarify their party’s stance on the Uniform Civil Code, as party ideologue and former Chief Minister EMS Nampoothiripad had batted for it in 1987.

“The CPI-M is at present opposing the UCC. We are asking the leaders of the CPI-M whether they have changed their position that was taken by EMS on UCC ,” said VD Satheesan.

“The Congress stance on the Uniform Civil Code is firm. The Congress won’t do a volte-face on the UCC as has been done by the CPI–M,” said Satheesan.

The CPI-M had previously advocated the introduction of UCC. In 1984, party stalwart EMS Namboodiripad’s statements against ‘Shariat’ stoked a political controversy.

In 1987, the CPI-M under the leadership of EMS, conducted a major campaign against the Muslim Personal Law, emphasising the importance of a comprehensive UCC applicable to all religions.